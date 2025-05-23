Josh Hazlewood likely to join RCB squad ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Right-arm seamer Josh Hazlewood is firming to return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs after coming through a period of rehab on a shoulder niggle back in Australia, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

The fast bowler flew back to Australia during the hiatus, and since then, he has been training in Brisbane for the upcoming World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Hazlewood, who missed RCB's last IPL 2025 clash, which was against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league with 18 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 17.28.

Advertisement

RCB have been in strong form this season, winning eight of their 11 matches so far. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow on Friday before concluding their league campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). A top-two finish remains within reach, and the team will hope the new additions can provide timely reinforcements.

Earlier, the venues for the playoffs of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League were unveiled on Tuesday. According to the latest schedule, Qualifier 1 will be hosted in New Chandigarh on May 29, featuring the top two-ranked sides, followed by an engrossing Eliminator clash on May 30.

Advertisement

Along with the New PCA Stadium, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium, will serve as the venue for an electrifying Qualifier 2 on June 1 and the grand final of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league on June 3.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)