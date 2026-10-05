Joshna Chinappa, Shameena Riaz, Velavan Senthil Kumar hail SDAT’s support after Asian Games medals

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 5 (ANI): Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa, Shameena Riaz and Velavan Senthil Kumar on Monday highlighted the support from the Tamil Nadu government and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) after their medal-winning performances at the 2026 Asian Games.

India won three bronze medals in squash at the Asian Games 2026 — in mixed doubles through Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar, in the women’s team event through Anahat Singh, Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Shameena Riaz, and in the men’s team event through Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar and Suraj Kumar Chand. Besides the three bronze medals, India also secured two silver medals, with Anahat winning silver in the women’s singles event and Abhay claiming silver in the men’s singles.

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Chinappa, who competed at her seventh Asian Games, said she was happy to contribute to Team India’s medal tally and thanked the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna and SDAT for their support.

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"It was my 7th Asian Games and it was special for me to be able to contribute to team India and bring medals. I thank the CM, Sports Minister and SDAT for all the support... To be a part of the ELITE scheme was a huge boost for me; I was able to go anywhere to train," she told ANI.

Notably, the Special Scholarship for Elite Sports Persons Scheme provides need-based assistance to sportspersons who have the potential to win medals at international competitions. Under the scheme, financial assistance of up to Rs. 30.00 lakh per person per annum is provided.

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Shameena Riaz said she was delighted to return from her first Asian Games with a bronze medal and credited SDAT, the state government and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjun for their support. She said her next goal is to train hard and aim for the Olympics.

"These are my first Asian Games, and I am very happy to return home with a bronze medal. I feel that SDAT and the state government provide immense support for the sport we play. Even before we left for the Asian Games, our Sports Minister, Aadhav Arjun, provided significant cash incentives to help with our training and meet any other requirements we had. I believe that is the reason we were able to win a bronze medal for India and our state. My next goal is to train hard and hopefully aim for the Olympics," she said.

Velavan Senthil Kumar also praised the ELITE scheme for supporting his overseas training and equipment needs, adding that his next major target is the 2028 Olympics.

"Japan was very good. The ELITE scheme has been helping me a lot in terms of travelling abroad for training and for whatever equipment I need to compete at the highest level. The next big goal would be the Olympics," he said. (ANI)

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