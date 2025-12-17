DT
Joshua Dorne to captain West Indies in ICC U19 World Cup 2026

Joshua Dorne to captain West Indies in ICC U19 World Cup 2026

ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], December 17 (ANI): Top-order batter Joshua Dorne was named as the captain for the West Indies for the upcoming Men's Under-19 World Cup, according to ESPN cricinfo on Tuesday.

The upcoming ICC tournament will be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia in January-February 2026. All-rounder Jonathan Van Lange has been named as Joshua's deputy.

The 15-member West Indies squad also includes Jewel Andrew, a 19-year-old star who has played three ODIs and five T20Is for the senior men's national cricket team.

"In assembling this group, we have aligned their development with the style of play we expect at the senior level, ensured exposure to high-quality match opportunities, and placed a strong focus on leadership, tactical awareness and individual support within their territories," Dwain Gill, Cricket West Indies' High Performance Manager, said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

West Indies have been drawn in Group D of the Under-19 World Cup, alongside South Africa, Afghanistan and Tanzania. They start their campaign against Tanzania in Windhoek on January 15.

The ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 will kick off on January 15, with five-time champions India set to take on the USA, while hosts Zimbabwe play Scotland and debutants Tanzania take on the West Indies on the opening day.

The tournament, with the final on February 6, will showcase the finest up-and-coming talent from the participating sides. The format will be similar to previous iterations, with 16 teams grouped into four teams in the first stage.

41 matches will be played over 23 days, as per ICC. Zimbabwe and Namibia will co-host it. The defending champions, Australia, who beat India in the 2024 finals, will start their campaign against Ireland on day two at Windhoek, Namibia.

West Indies squad for ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026:

Joshua Dorne (captain), Jewel Andrew, Shamar Apple, Shaquan Belle, Zachary Carter, Tanez Francis, R'jai Gittens, Vitel Lawes, Micah McKenzie, Matthew Miller, Israel Morton, Jakeem Pollard, Aiden Racha, Kunal Tilokani, Jonathan Van Lange (vice-captain). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

