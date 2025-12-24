DT
Joshua Seale and team win Pro-Am event of Tata Open 2025

Joshua Seale and team win Pro-Am event of Tata Open 2025

ANI
Updated At : 02:25 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)[India], December 24 (ANI): The Pro-Am event of the Tata Open 2025 was won by Ugandan professional Joshua Seale's team. Joshua's team comprised amateurs Pratham Choudhary, Gokul Choudhary and Ajay Kumar Mishra. Their score was 51.8.

Vinay Kumar Yadav helped his team finish as runners-up with a total of 54.1. Vinay's team comprised of amateurs Anil Kumar Shukla, Alam Noori and MK Jha.

Varun Soni won the prize for the longest drive on hole number 8 as his drive landed at a distance of 321 yards.

Sharat Kumar won the closest to the pin contest on hole number 7 as he made a hole-in-one.

Mrinal Kanti Paul won the prize for the closest to the pin on hole number 17. His tee shot landed within 8.7 inches of the hole.

Monica Luktuke won the prize for the straightest drive on hole number 12. Her shot landed on the rope placed in the centre of the fairway. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

