Journalists pedal for fitness at 91st 'Sundays on Cycle' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The 91st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was celebrated with the participation of more than 1,000 people at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, with a special theme, “A Ride for the Stories That Matter”, dedicated to journalists.

The event aimed to recognise and appreciate the vital role of journalists in bringing important stories to the public and highlighting issues that matter to society, while also encouraging them to embrace fitness and a healthy lifestyle. The event also highlighted the important role played by the media in taking the Fit India movement to the masses and helping transform it into a widespread public movement, as per a press release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

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The fitness activities began early on Sunday morning at 5:30 AM. More than 1,000 citizens had arrived at the venue to participate in various fitness activities, including yoga, Zumba and rope skipping.

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Speaking about the special theme, Mayank Shrivastava, Deputy Director General, Sports Authority of India, said, “While the Fit India ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative is being organised by the Ministry of Sports, the role of journalists and media organisations in taking this initiative from a small event to a people’s movement. Journalists have continuously highlighted the initiative, created awareness among people and helped spread the message of fitness to a wider audience. Therefore, we felt that there should be a day dedicated to recognising and appreciating their contribution. The 91st edition of ‘Sundays on Cycle’, with the theme ‘A Ride for the Stories That Matter’ with Journalists, is our way of acknowledging and felicitating the journalists who have played an important role in making the Fit India movement reach the masses.”

The programme commenced with the felicitation of the distinguished guests, including journalists from leading media houses of the national Capital, Parvinder Awana (Former Indian Cricketer) and Shivam Gahlot (Official India Ambassador – Fit India). This was followed by the participants taking the Nasha Mukti pledge, reaffirming their commitment towards a healthy and substance-free lifestyle. Thereafter, the event was formally flagged off for a 5-kilometer cycle ride around India Gate.

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Speaking at the event, cricketer Parvinder Awana, who was part of an earlier edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle, said, “The Fit India campaign has been running successfully for many years, and its 91st edition is another step towards making fitness a daily habit among people, especially the youth. The campaign also aims to keep youngsters away from addiction and encourage them to adopt regular exercise and sports for better physical and mental well-being."

With cricket now part of the Asian Games 2026, Awana extended his wishes to Indian athletes and said, "The Indian men’s and women’s teams are performing well, and we will strive to bring home gold medals in cricket at the Asian Games 2026. I also congratulate athletes from other sports and wish them success in bringing more medals for India."

Fitness expert and Fit India Ambassador Shivam Gahlot urged Gen Z to stay away from steroids and unnecessary supplements, saying, “It is a pleasure to be part of the 91st edition of Fit India and to join this movement once again. Since PM Modi launched this initiative in 2019, the Fit India Movement has expanded from cities to villages and reached millions of people. Its key objective is to encourage the youth, especially Gen Z, to stay away from drugs and adopt a healthy lifestyle. My message to young people is simple: fitness takes time and consistency. There is no need to rely on steroids or unnecessary supplements for quick results. A balanced, home-cooked diet provides a variety of essential nutrients and protein sources. I urge the youth to focus on regular exercise, healthy food and a disciplined lifestyle.”

A dedicated game zone was also set up at the venue, featuring board games such as carrom and chess, along with sporting and fitness activities including badminton, tug of war and an obstacle race. These activities kept the participants enthusiastic throughout the morning.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). Over 6,000 NAMO Fit India Clubs also organise the cycling initiative nationwide every week. (ANI)

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