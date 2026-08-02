'Journey towards Ahmedabad 2030 begins today': Harsh Sanghavi, Hari Ranjan Rao look ahead as CWG 2026 draws to close

Glasgow [Scotland], August 2 (ANI): As the curtain prepared to fall on the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao said the focus had already shifted towards the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, expressing confidence that the event would usher in a new era for Indian sport.

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Speaking to ANI ahead of the closing ceremony, Sanghavi said the handover of the Commonwealth Games flag and Host Baton to Ahmedabad would mark the official beginning of India's preparations for the centenary edition of the Games in 2030.

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"The closing ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games is set to take place shortly. While the ceremony is being held in Glasgow, the world will witness Indian culture through this event. India has made a magnificent effort, with Indian artists set to showcase the nation's culture to the world from the Glasgow platform. This promises to be a historic event. Although the 2026 Commonwealth Games are concluding, the official journey towards the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad begins today," Sanghavi said.

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"The 2030 Ahmedabad Commonwealth Games will serve as a massive platform for millions of Indian youths. While young Indian athletes were winning a multitude of medals, Prime Minister Modi increased the sports budget eightfold to enable even better performances. The launch of a major campaign today, aimed at keeping youth fit and free from substance abuse, clearly signals that India is poised to become fitter and stronger in the future," he added.

Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Hari Ranjan Rao, said hosting the Commonwealth Games was an important step in India's broader sporting ambitions, including its aspiration to stage the Olympic Games in the future.

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"We are set to host the next Commonwealth Games in India, specifically in the city of Ahmedabad in 2030. India also aspires to host the Olympics in the future. As we work towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047, ensuring India ranks among the world's leading nations in sports is crucial. These are vital milestones we must achieve, and the enthusiasm and participation of everyone involved are essential. I am very hopeful and delighted, and I believe a golden era lies ahead," Rao said.

The closing ceremony will feature the ceremonial transfer of the Commonwealth Games flag and the Host Baton from Glasgow to Ahmedabad, officially confirming the Indian city as host of the landmark 2030 Commonwealth Games.

India heads into the closing ceremony after completing one of its strongest Commonwealth Games campaigns. The Indian contingent finished fourth in the medal standings with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze -- while Australia topped the table with 170 medals, including 70 gold.

Although India's overall medal tally was lower than the 61 medals won at Birmingham 2022, the Glasgow campaign came with a smaller contingent. India fielded 122 athletes in Scotland compared to 210 four years ago, with 38 athletes returning home with medals. Distance runner Gulveer Singh accounted for two medals, highlighting an improved medal conversion rate of around 31 per cent compared to 29 per cent at the previous Games.

India's campaign was powered by a record-breaking boxing contingent, which delivered 10 medals, including an unprecedented seven gold and three silver. Athletics contributed 10 medals, while Para Athletics added six more. Weightlifting returned with eight medals, judo secured four, and Jhandu Kumar claimed the country's lone powerlifting medal with a bronze.

With competition now concluded for all Indian athletes, attention shifts from Glasgow to Ahmedabad, where India will begin preparations to host the Commonwealth Games for the first time since Delhi 2010 and stage the centenary edition of the multi-sport event in 2030. (ANI)

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