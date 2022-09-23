Jr. shooting World Championship: India finish outside podium

Osijek (Croatia)

The Indian junior trap squad finished outside the podium in the ISSF World Championship for shotgun here today. Shapath Bharadwaj in the junior men and Bhavya Tripathi in the women’s section registered best finishes among the seven Indian shooters on show.

Coimbatore

Indrajith ton gives South edge over West

Baba Indrajith’s scintillating hundred and Krishnappa Gowtham’s rearguard 43 took South Zone past West Zone’s first-innings total on an interesting second day of the Duleep Trophy final. Indrajith’s 118 off 125 balls, along with contributions from Manish Pandey (48) and Gowtham (43 off 55 balls), ensured that South finished the day on 318/7, 48 runs ahead of West Zone’s first innings score of 270.

Karachi

Babar, Rizwan power Pak to victory over England

Babar Azam hit a brilliant century and Mohammad Rizwan scored 88 to lead Pakistan to a crushing 10-wicket win over England in the second T20I today and level the seven-match series at 1-1. Needing 200 for victory after Moeen Ali’s quickfire half-century had led England to a large total, Babar (110) and Rizwan put on a batting masterclass to guide Pakistan home with three balls to spare. It was the highest run chase in men’s T20s. Agencies