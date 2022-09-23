Jr. shooting World Championship: India finish outside podium

Osijek (Croatia)
The Indian junior trap squad finished outside the podium in the ISSF World Championship for shotgun here today. Shapath Bharadwaj in the junior men and Bhavya Tripathi in the women’s section registered best finishes among the seven Indian shooters on show.
Coimbatore
Indrajith ton gives South edge over West
Baba Indrajith’s scintillating hundred and Krishnappa Gowtham’s rearguard 43 took South Zone past West Zone’s first-innings total on an interesting second day of the Duleep Trophy final. Indrajith’s 118 off 125 balls, along with contributions from Manish Pandey (48) and Gowtham (43 off 55 balls), ensured that South finished the day on 318/7, 48 runs ahead of West Zone’s first innings score of 270.
Karachi
Babar, Rizwan power Pak to victory over England
Babar Azam hit a brilliant century and Mohammad Rizwan scored 88 to lead Pakistan to a crushing 10-wicket win over England in the second T20I today and level the seven-match series at 1-1. Needing 200 for victory after Moeen Ali’s quickfire half-century had led England to a large total, Babar (110) and Rizwan put on a batting masterclass to guide Pakistan home with three balls to spare. It was the highest run chase in men’s T20s. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...