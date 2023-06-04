Jr Shooting World Cup: Sainyam shoots down 10m gold

PTI

Suhl (Germany), June 3

Chandigarh youngster Sainyam gave India a golden start to the ISSF Junior World Cup here today by finishing atop the podium in the women’s 10m air pistol competition.

Sainyam shot 238 in the final to leave Korean Kim Minseo behind in second place. The Korean shot 236.0 for silver while the bronze went to Chinese Taipei’s Liu Heng Yu, who bowed after the 22nd shot of the 24-shot final, with a score of 216.9, 0.2 behind the Korean at that stage.

In other results, India’s Suruchi Inder Singh also reached the women’s pistol final, finishing sixth with a score of 154.1.

Amit Sharma in the junior men’s 10m air pistol was the lone Indian finalist in the event and finished fourth to miss out on a medal. Italian Luca Arrighi won gold in the event.