JSW Sports signs Bengaluru FC star Ryan Williams to its elite talent roster

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group, has announced the signing of Bengaluru FC forward Ryan Williams, further strengthening its growing roster of elite sporting talent.

Advertisement

One of the Indian Super League's most exciting attacking players, Williams has established himself as a key figure for Bengaluru FC since joining the club in 2023, according to a release.

Advertisement

Renowned for his pace, creativity and relentless work ethic, he has been instrumental in the club's resurgence, consistently delivering match-winning performances and emerging as one of the league's standout forwards.

Advertisement

Born in Australia, Williams brings over a decade of professional experience across Australia, England and India. Having represented clubs including Fulham, Barnsley, Portsmouth, Rotherham United and Oxford United across League One, League Two and Championship football, he has made more than 350 senior professional appearances, building a reputation as one of the most consistent forwards across the leagues he has played in.

Earlier this year, Williams officially switched his nationality from Australia to India. He made an immediate impact on his debut in March 2026, scoring just four minutes into India's match against Hong Kong--the fastest debut goal in the history of the Indian men's national team. Since then, he has continued to establish himself as one of the country's most exciting attacking talents.

Advertisement

Speaking about the partnership, Ryan Williams said, "This is an exciting new chapter for me, and I'm really looking forward to working with the team at JSW Sports. They've built a strong reputation for supporting athletes beyond their performances on the field, and I'm looking forward to working with a team that understands the importance of long-term career development."

"My immediate focus is on continuing to perform consistently for Bengaluru FC and the Indian national team, while also growing as a professional off the pitch. I hope this partnership will help me connect with more fans, create meaningful opportunities beyond football, and build a strong foundation for the years ahead as I continue to evolve both as a player and as a person," he added.

Williams joins a distinguished talent roster at JSW Sports featuring some of India's biggest sporting names across cricket, football and other disciplines, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Axar Patel, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Niki Prasad and Kartik Sharma.

His addition further strengthens JSW Sports' position as one of India's leading athlete management agencies, representing a diverse portfolio of elite and emerging talent.

Through strategic career management, commercial partnerships and long-term brand building, JSW Sports continues to empower athletes to maximise their potential on the field while creating enduring opportunities beyond the game. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)