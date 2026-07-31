Judoka Yamini Mourya settles for silver after hard-fought judo final at CWG 2026

Glasgow [Scotland], July 31 (ANI): Indian judoka Yamini Mourya secured a silver medal in the women's 57kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after a closely contested final against England's Acelya Toprak ended in defeat on Friday, according to ESPN.

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Yamini fought for nearly seven minutes in a high-intensity contest before losing via Ippon after receiving a third Shido penalty during the Golden Score period. The result gave Toprak the gold medal, while Yamini finished with a commendable silver medal for India, accoridng to ESPN.

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The final began with Toprak, ranked No. 13 in the world, taking the charge and applying early pressure. The English judoka attempted a strong hold, but Yamini displayed excellent defensive skills to avoid being pinned and kept herself in the contest.

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As the bout progressed, both judokas battled for control, with penalties becoming a decisive factor. Yamini received two Shidos during regulation time, while Toprak was also penalised once for non-combativity. Despite repeated attacks from the English judoka, the Indian continued to defend strongly and forced the contest into Golden Score.

In the extra period, both athletes were on the brink of defeat, with each carrying two Shidos. Toprak continued to create attacking opportunities and eventually forced the decisive moment when Yamini accumulated her third penalty, resulting in an Ippon victory for the English judoka.

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Despite missing out on gold, Yamini's silver medal added to India's impressive judo campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Earlier in the day, Asmita Dey won gold in the women's -48kg category, while Harsh Singh clinched the men's -60kg title, marking a historic double gold for Indian judo.

The country has now secured 20 medals in Glasgow - five gold, 10 silver and five bronze. (ANI)

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