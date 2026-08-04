New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Indian judoka Harsh Singh described his Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medal as a dream achievement, saying the joy of becoming champion only truly sank in after his victory.

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Despite reaching the top of the podium, he said his ambitions remain higher, with the Asian Games as his immediate focus and an Olympic medal as his ultimate goal.

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Indian Judo contingent delivered a fantastic performance at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow, with four medals, including a silver medal, a bronze medal, and two history-making gold medals by Harsh Singh and Asmita Dey.

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Harsh Singh won India's historic gold in the men's 60 kg judo event, defeating Australia's Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in a commanding final.

"I feel very special and incredibly happy to have won this gold medal. It is an amazing feeling, and I was overwhelmed with joy after winning the final. It took a little while for the achievement to truly sink in, and only then did I realise I had become a Commonwealth Games champion. While this medal is a proud moment, my ultimate dream is to win an Olympic medal. Before that, my immediate focus is on performing well at the Asian Games and taking another step towards that goal," Harsh Singh told ANI.

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Judo women's 57kg silver medallist Yamini Mourya expressed pride in her Commonwealth Games medal and said India's historic first judo gold has inspired her to aim for the top podium in the future.

She acknowledged the rising level of competition, stressed the need to train harder, and said Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's message about self-belief, fearless competition and putting the nation first had motivated the team.

Mourya secured a silver medal in the women's 57kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after a closely contested final against England's Acelya Toprak ended in defeat on Friday.

"I am proud to have won a silver medal in judo. It is also a historic moment for Indian judo, as we won our first-ever Commonwealth Games gold in the sport. Seeing that achievement has motivated me even more, and next time I want to win a gold medal as well," Mourya told ANI.

"The competition is becoming tougher every day, so we know we have to train even harder. The Sports Minister told us that victory begins from within, we must believe in ourselves, compete without fear and always put the nation first. When you know the entire country is behind you, it gives you the confidence to perform and win for India," she added.

Judoka Unnati Sharma also expressed delight after winning the Commonwealth Games bronze medal, saying Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's encouragement and emphasis on fearless competition and putting the nation first inspired the team.

She also stressed that her ultimate goal is to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics and represent India on the biggest stage. Sharma claimed the bronze medal after producing a superb Ippon victory over South Africa's Skye Knoester in the bronze-medal contest.

"I am happy to have won the bronze medal after defeating South Africa's Skye Knoester. We met the Sports Minister today, and he welcomed us warmly with bouquets and prize money. His words were very encouraging and motivating. He reminded us to always put the nation first, to remember the millions of Indians who support us from back home, and to play without fear, knowing the entire country is behind us. Looking ahead, my biggest goal is to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics, and I will continue training hard to earn my place and represent India on that stage," Sharma told ANI.

India participated in 12 judo events in Glasgow and won four medals, two gold, one silver and one bronze, compared to three medals, with no gold, in 2022. The breakthrough was led by Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh, who created history by winning India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medals in judo.

Asmita became the first Indian woman judoka to win Commonwealth Games gold, while Harsh became the first Indian male judoka to achieve the feat. (ANI)

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