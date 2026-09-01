Julian Alvarez to stay at Atletico Madrid amid Arsenal, Barcelona interest

Madrid [Spain], September 1 (ANI): Argentine forward Julian Alvarez has decided to remain at Atletico Madrid until at least the January transfer window, bringing an end to the speculation surrounding his future after reported interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

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According to reports cited by Spanish media outlets La Sexta and La Pizarra de Quintana, as per Goal.com, Alvarez has informed Atletico's director of football Mateu Alemany that he will stay at the club for the first half of the season despite interest from the Premier League and his reported preference for a future move to Barcelona.

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Arsenal had been strongly linked with the 26-year-old and were reportedly prepared to make offers to bring him back to the Premier League. Alvarez, however, has opted against a move to England and will continue under head coach Diego Simeone for now.

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The Argentine's future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, particularly after he made his preference for Barcelona known.

"The best thing for everyone is a transfer; I want to fulfil my dream," Alvarez had said during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, signalling his desire to eventually join the Catalan club, according to Goal.com.

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Barcelona's interest, however, did not lead to an agreement, with Atletico maintaining a firm position over the forward's future.

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin had previously ruled out the possibility of Alvarez joining their La Liga rivals and made clear that the club wanted to retain the Argentine.

"Our intention, and my personal dream, is for him to stay with us, to stay at Atletico," Marin stated.

"To compete among the greats, you need great players, and Julian is one of them," he added.

Marin also made Atletico's stance on a potential move to Barcelona unequivocal.

"If he believes it's incompatible to be at Atletico Madrid, we'll look for an alternative, but it will never, ever be Barcelona," said Marin.

With the summer window now closed, Alvarez is set to remain at the Metropolitano and return to Simeone's plans for the opening half of the La Liga campaign.

The decision does not necessarily close the door on a future departure, with the January transfer window potentially providing another opportunity for the striker to seek a move. Barcelona's financial position will also be a key factor if they decide to revive their pursuit of the Argentine in the winter.

For now, Alvarez will focus on Atletico, with the club expecting him to maintain his professionalism and contribute during the first half of the season. (ANI)

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