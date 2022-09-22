Julius Baer Cup: Erigaisi slips to 2nd; day of draws for Praggu

PTI

New York, September 21

India’s teenaged Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa are placed second and joint fourth, respectively, after 12 rounds in the preliminary phase of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online rapid chess tournament here.

World champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway) is on top of the standings with 25 points, one ahead of Erigaisi, while Quang Liem Le (China) is third with 20 points.

The 19-year-old Erigaisi started Day 3 with a win over veteran Ukrainian Vasyl Ivanchuk. However, he suffered a reversal against Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland) in Round 10. After a draw against Boris Gelfand (Israel) in the 11th round, he ended the day with a victory over teenager Christopher Yoo (USA). The 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa, who started very well on Day 1 with three wins, could only manage four draws this time.

Beginning with a draw against compatriot B Adhiban, he had to share points with Le, David Navara (Czech Republic) and Hans Niemann (USA) in Rounds 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

Carlsen won three of his four matches to gain a one-point lead over others. He beat Ivan Saric (Croatia), Duda and Gelfand.

