Junior Asia Cup: India girls hammer Uzbekistan 22-0

PTI

New Delhi, June 3

The Indian team kicked off its Women’s Junior Asia Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, crushing lowly Uzbekistan 22-0 in their first game of the tournament in Kakamigahara, Japan today.

Annu led the goal rush with six goals (in 13th, 29th, 30th, 38th, 43rd, 51st minutes), while Deepika (32, 44, 46, 57) and Mumtaz Khan (6, 44, 47, 60) scored four goals each.

India began the contest on an aggressive note, attacking the Uzbekistan goal with regularity and scored early when Vaishnavi Phalke converted a penalty corner in the third minute, and Mumtaz Khan doubled the tally three minutes later through a field goal. Annu added to the team’s tally by netting a goal as the opening quarter ended with India leading 3-0.

The second quarter was no different as India continued to dominate the game by keeping the ball and continuously attacking. There was a torrent of goals, seven in all, and India led 10-0 at half-time.

Despite having a healthy lead, the Indian team showed no signs of slowing down in the third quarter and continued to dominate the proceedings and it was 15-0 by the end of the quarter.

They were not satisfied, however, and scored seven times in the final quarter. Annu scored her sixth off a penalty stroke, and Vaishnavi made it 20-0 for India with her second goal of the game.