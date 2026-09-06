DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Junior Asia Cup: India stage dramatic late fightback to draw 3-3 against Japan

Junior Asia Cup: India stage dramatic late fightback to draw 3-3 against Japan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:17 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Moqi [China], September 6 (ANI): The Indian junior hockey team showed tremendous fighting spirit to secure a 3-3 draw against Japan in their second Pool A encounter of the 2026 Men’s Junior Asia Cup in Moqi, China, on Sunday.

Fresh from their emphatic 14-0 victory over Indonesia in their opening Pool A match, India made a confident start against Japan and took an early lead in the fourth minute. After India were awarded a penalty stroke following a foul, Captain Anmol Ekka stepped up and calmly converted to put India 1-0 ahead.

Advertisement

India continued to build pressure and doubled their advantage in the 10th minute. After earning a penalty corner, Ashu Maurya found the back of the net to give India a 2-0 lead.

Advertisement

Japan responded almost immediately, winning a penalty corner in the 11th minute. Ryushin Sasaki converted the opportunity to pull one goal back and make it 2-1.

There were no further goals in the opening quarter, with India taking their one-goal advantage into the second period.

Advertisement

Both teams continued to push forward in the second quarter, with India looking to extend their lead and Japan searching for the equaliser. The contest remained tightly fought, with both defences holding firm. Neither side was able to create the decisive opening, and India went into the half-time break leading 2-1.

The third quarter followed a similar pattern, with both teams battling hard for control. Japan created some good opportunities and earned a penalty corner but were unable to convert it, while India’s defence continued to protect their narrow advantage.

The final quarter saw the intensity rise as Japan pressed for an equaliser. Japan won a penalty corner and, after a re-awarded penalty corner, Captain Kazuki Nakanishi converted in the 48th minute to level the score at 2-2.

Japan continued to threaten in the closing stages and earned another penalty corner in the final five minutes. India defended the initial attempt well but were unable to clear the ball, resulting in another penalty corner for Japan. This time, Japan’s flick went wide.

With just 1:22 remaining on the clock, Japan won another penalty corner, and Nakanishi stepped up once again, finding the target with a flick in the 59th minute to put Japan ahead 3-2.

India responded by removing their goalkeeper as they desperately searched for an equaliser. Their persistence was rewarded when they won a penalty corner with just 59 seconds remaining. Captain Anmol Ekka once again stepped up and converted the opportunity to make it 3-3.

India held on in the final seconds to secure a hard-fought point after a thrilling contest against Japan.

The Indian junior men’s team will next face Korea on September 8 in their third Pool A encounter of the 2026 Men’s Junior Asia Cup. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts