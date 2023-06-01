Junior Asia Cup: India storm into final

PTI

Salalah (Oman), May 31

The Indian hockey team produced a dominant performance to outclass South Korea 9-1 and enter the final of the Junior Asia Cup here today. In the title clash tomorrow, India will meet Pakistan, who beat Malaysia 6-2 in the second semifinal.

Boby Singh Dhami led the way for India with a hat-trick, and was declared the Player of the Match. While Dhami found the net in the 31st, 39th and 55th minutes, it was Sunit Lakra who opened the scoring for India with his 13th-minute strike.

In the 19th minute, Araijeet Singh Hundal doubled the lead before Dhami got into the act. Angad Bir Singh and Uttam Singh scored in the 34th and 38th minutes, respectively, as India led 6-0 by the end of the third quarter.

The Koreans found their only goal through Keonyeol Hwang in the 46th minute, as the Indian juggernaut continued in the remaining minutes of the game.

Vishnukant Singh made it 7-1 in the 51st minute. Dhami completed a fine hat-trick, and with just three minutes left in the match, India rounded off the tally with a goal from Sharda Nand Tiwari.

Later, Pakistan scored four goals in the final quarter to turn the tables on Malaysia and set up another exciting clash with India. The two teams had played out a 1-1 draw during the pool stage.