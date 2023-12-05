Junior Hockey WC: Araijeet scores hat-trick in India's 4-2 win over Korea

Kuala Lumpur, December 5
Araijeet Singh Hundal struck a hat-trick as India dished out a dominant display to beat Korea 4-2 in their opening pool match of the FIH junior men's hockey World Cup here on Tuesday.
Hundal scored in the 11th, 16th and 41st minutes while Amandeep found the target for India in the 30th minute in the Pool C match.
Dohyun Lim (38th) and Minkwon Kim (45th) were the goal scorers for Korea.
India, who had lost to France in the bronze-medal match in the last edition in 2021 in Bhubaneswar, made a strong start with Hundal scoring in the first quarter off a penalty corner.
The Indians continued their domination by pumping in two goals in the second quarter through Hundal and Amandeep both field goals as they were 3-0 up at the half time.
Korea pulled one back though Dohyun midway in the third quarter but India replied soon after with Hundal completing his hat-trick with another field goal.
With a 4-1 lead in the match, the Indians appeared to have slowed down a bit. The Koreans pressed for goals and they were able to reduce the margin with Minkwon finding the target.
India next play against Spain in their second pool match. Canada is the other country in the four-team Pool C.
India has won the tournament twice (2001 and 2016) and finished runners-up once (1997)
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Michaung crosses Andhra Pradesh coast, to weaken into cyclonic storm
While making landfall, the eye of the storm was situated nea...
On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire
Assailants went to Gogamedi’s house on pretext of meeting hi...
Revanth Reddy to be Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on Thursday
No word on how many ministers would be sworn in and whether ...
With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet
He had called the December 6 meeting of the bloc after the p...
INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance
Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance was announc...