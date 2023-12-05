 Junior Hockey WC: Araijeet scores hat-trick in India's 4-2 win over Korea : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Junior Hockey WC: Araijeet scores hat-trick in India's 4-2 win over Korea

Junior Hockey WC: Araijeet scores hat-trick in India's 4-2 win over Korea

Dohyun Lim (38th) and Minkwon Kim (45th) were the goal scorers for Korea

Junior Hockey WC: Araijeet scores hat-trick in India's 4-2 win over Korea

Araijeet Singh Hundal. Photo credit: X/@thehockeyindia



PTI

Kuala Lumpur, December 5

Araijeet Singh Hundal struck a hat-trick as India dished out a dominant display to beat Korea 4-2 in their opening pool match of the FIH junior men's hockey World Cup here on Tuesday.

Hundal scored in the 11th, 16th and 41st minutes while Amandeep found the target for India in the 30th minute in the Pool C match.

Dohyun Lim (38th) and Minkwon Kim (45th) were the goal scorers for Korea.

India, who had lost to France in the bronze-medal match in the last edition in 2021 in Bhubaneswar, made a strong start with Hundal scoring in the first quarter off a penalty corner.

The Indians continued their domination by pumping in two goals in the second quarter through Hundal and Amandeep both field goals as they were 3-0 up at the half time.

Korea pulled one back though Dohyun midway in the third quarter but India replied soon after with Hundal completing his hat-trick with another field goal.

With a 4-1 lead in the match, the Indians appeared to have slowed down a bit. The Koreans pressed for goals and they were able to reduce the margin with Minkwon finding the target.

India next play against Spain in their second pool match. Canada is the other country in the four-team Pool C.

India has won the tournament twice (2001 and 2016) and finished runners-up once (1997)

#Hockey


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan

2
Diaspora

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

3
India

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

4
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign

5
Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

6
Punjab

Paramjit Dhadi, close associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode, held in Amritsar

7
India

Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

8
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided

9
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar approves improvement of 5 major district roads

10
Punjab

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Don't Miss

View All
Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Top News

Michaung crosses Andhra Pradesh coast, to weaken into cyclonic storm

Michaung crosses Andhra Pradesh coast, to weaken into cyclonic storm

While making landfall, the eye of the storm was situated nea...

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

Assailants went to Gogamedi’s house on pretext of meeting hi...

Revanth Reddy to be Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on Thursday

Revanth Reddy to be Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on Thursday

No word on how many ministers would be sworn in and whether ...

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

He had called the December 6 meeting of the bloc after the p...

INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance

INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance was announc...


Cities

View All

Bhai Vir Singh museum fails to catch tourists’ attention

Bhai Vir Singh museum in Amritsar fails to catch tourists' attention

Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Remembering Sam Bahadur’s imprints on Amritsar

Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women in Chandigarh left pending

Two Indian law experts on team that framed Commonwealth Military Justice Principles

NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors reported in Chandigarh

Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

QS World University Sustainability Rankings: Delhi University leads 56 Indian universities to make the cut

QS World University Sustainability Rankings: Delhi University leads 56 Indian universities to make the cut

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

NCRB Report-2022: Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

Top court extends Jain’s interim bail till Dec 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala: No salary for 2 months, Punjabi University teachers miffed

‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

MLA inaugurates solar power system