DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Junior shooting coach in dock over multiple sexual misconduct allegations

Junior shooting coach in dock over multiple sexual misconduct allegations

article_Author
Vinayak Padmadeo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A male coach of the junior shooting team is in the dock over alleged multiple incidents of sexual misconduct with players.

The coach, who is employed with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has already been removed from his base at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range pending an inquiry by the internal complaints committee.

Advertisement

A parent of a young shooter first raised the issue before range administrator Nitin Jaiswal in June. However, no formal complaint was lodged by the parent.

Advertisement

It is learnt the coach was allegedly involved in another incident that happened during the ISSF Junior World Championships in Suhl, Germany, from June 16 to 26. It is alleged that two girls complained before other coaches after the accused coach misbehaved with them. One of the girls was reportedly distressed after the coach allegedly attempted to touch her inappropriately.

“Both girls were in tears and had to be consoled. The matter was recorded in the report submitted by the coaches to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI),” said a source familiar with the incident.

Advertisement

The incident and a few others were part of a complaint lodged by the young shooters with the NRAI, which notified its internal complaints committee and also reported the matter to the SAI headquarters.

“It is submitted that an intimation was received from the National Rifle Association of India regarding a complaint against a shooting coach at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. The matter is sub judice before the NRAI internal complaints committee,” SAI told The Tribune in a statement.

“The matter was taken into cognisance. As an administrative measure, the coach was withdrawn from Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and attached to the Regional Centre, Delhi, pending the outcome of the NRAI inquiry,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the eight-member internal complaints committee, which is headed by former MP Putul Kumari, met the coach and a few others at a formal hearing at the NRAI office on Thursday. The proceedings were video-graphed and it is understood that further proceedings may happen before a decision is made in the matter

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts