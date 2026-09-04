Junior shooting coach in dock over multiple sexual misconduct allegations

A male coach of the junior shooting team is in the dock over alleged multiple incidents of sexual misconduct with players.

The coach, who is employed with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has already been removed from his base at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range pending an inquiry by the internal complaints committee.

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A parent of a young shooter first raised the issue before range administrator Nitin Jaiswal in June. However, no formal complaint was lodged by the parent.

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It is learnt the coach was allegedly involved in another incident that happened during the ISSF Junior World Championships in Suhl, Germany, from June 16 to 26. It is alleged that two girls complained before other coaches after the accused coach misbehaved with them. One of the girls was reportedly distressed after the coach allegedly attempted to touch her inappropriately.

“Both girls were in tears and had to be consoled. The matter was recorded in the report submitted by the coaches to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI),” said a source familiar with the incident.

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The incident and a few others were part of a complaint lodged by the young shooters with the NRAI, which notified its internal complaints committee and also reported the matter to the SAI headquarters.

“It is submitted that an intimation was received from the National Rifle Association of India regarding a complaint against a shooting coach at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. The matter is sub judice before the NRAI internal complaints committee,” SAI told The Tribune in a statement.

“The matter was taken into cognisance. As an administrative measure, the coach was withdrawn from Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and attached to the Regional Centre, Delhi, pending the outcome of the NRAI inquiry,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the eight-member internal complaints committee, which is headed by former MP Putul Kumari, met the coach and a few others at a formal hearing at the NRAI office on Thursday. The proceedings were video-graphed and it is understood that further proceedings may happen before a decision is made in the matter