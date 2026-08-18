Junior Women National Championship: Hockey Chandigarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh register wins in Division A event

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): The 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2026 witnessed another day of competitive action in Division 'A' in Pune with Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Madhya Pradesh registering convincing victories, while Manipur Hockey edged past Hockey Maharashtra in a closely contested Pool C encounter.

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Hockey Chandigarh overcome Hockey Punjab 3-1: In a Pool A encounter, Hockey Chandigarh secured a 3-1 victory over Hockey Punjab. The first half remained goalless before Diksha broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute. Ravina doubled Hockey Chandigarh's advantage just a minute later, scoring in the 34th minute, according to Hockey India release.

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Hockey Punjab pulled one back through Kaur Jaismeen in the 40th minute, but Chauhan Priya restored Chandigarh's two-goal cushion in the 46th minute to seal the win.

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Hockey Association of Odisha register emphatic 6-0 win: Hockey Association of Odisha produced a dominant performance in Pool B, defeating Hockey Bengal 6-0.

Captain Drupati Naik opened the scoring in the 10th minute and struck again in the 47th minute. Ajita Ekka added a goal in the 29th minute, followed by Ekka Sonali in the 30th minute. Binati Minz extended the lead in the 44th minute, while Bhoi Doli completed the scoring in the 49th minute, the release said.

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Hockey Madhya Pradesh cruise past Hockey Himachal: Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered another commanding victory in Pool D, defeating Hockey Himachal 6-0. Tanvi opened the scoring in the 12th minute, before Kajal scored twice in the 19th and 26th minutes. Kajal completed her hat-trick with another goal in the 52nd minute. Tanvi added her second in the 58th minute, while Kudrat completed the scoring in the 59th minute.

Manipur Hockey edge Hockey Maharashtra 3-2: Manipur Hockey secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Hockey Maharashtra in Pool C. Sallu Pukhrambam was the star of the contest, scoring a hat-trick in the 21st, 43rd and 47th minutes to help Manipur Hockey secure the win.

Hockey Maharashtra fought back through Rubi Rathore in the 49th minute and captain Tanishka Sanjay Shinde in the 53rd minute, but Manipur Hockey held on to claim all three points. (ANI)

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