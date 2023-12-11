Junior World Cup: India win another thrilling shootout to finish ninth

Santiago, December 10

Goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo shone under the bar as India displayed remarkable resilience to eke out a shootout win against USA and finish ninth at the Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup here. In an exhilarating classification match, both India and USA displayed tremendous grit as the match ended 2-2 in regulation time. Kindo then produced an amazing save in the sudden death, while Rutuja Pisal calmly converted her shot to seal a 3-2 victory.

During the allocated 60 minutes, India’s Manju Chorsiya and Sunelita Toppo (57th) scored a goal each, while Kiersten Thomassey netted a brace for USA.

The tense penalty shootout witnessed Mumtaz Khan and Rutuja successfully converting their chances for India, while the latter also scored in sudden death. On the opposing side, Katie Dixon and Olivia Bent-Cole managed to score for USA.

India dominated the start, pressing USA relentlessly and penetrating their defence multiple times.

Chorsiya’s perfectly placed goal from the first penalty corner gave India a well-deserved lead in the 11th minute. Buoyed by this advantage, India maintained aggressive play, keeping USA under constant pressure.

However, USA still managed to win a penalty corner in the very last minute of the quarter but failed to capitalise. Aiming to retain their lead in the second quarter, India focused on ball possession while consistently penetrating USA’s circle. USA, though, defended solidly, thwarting India’s attempts to widen the gap while launching counterattacks themselves.

This tactic proved effective when Thomassey’s precise strike levelled the score in the 27th minute, showcasing USA’s resilience.

India launched a barrage of attacks in the third quarter but couldn’t convert their opportunities into goals — they had several near-misses, including from a penalty corner.

At the start of the fourth quarter, India earned a penalty corner, yet their efforts to convert it fell short. It was USA who seized the opportunity against the run of play, as Thomassey netted her second goal to put her team ahead in the 53rd minute.

With time slipping away, India escalated their offensive efforts. Their determination paid off when Sunelita levelled the score in the 57th minute with a brilliantly placed shot from a penalty corner.

“We had seen videos of USA’s matches and had analysed their game,” Rutuja said. “We structured our game accordingly and played with full focus. We are happy to finish on a high at the end of the tournament,” she added. — Agencies

