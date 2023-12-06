Junior World Cup: Trick of the trade

PTI

Kuala Lumpur, December 5

Araijeet Singh Hundal struck a hat-trick as India dished out a dominant display to beat South Korea 4-2 in their opening pool match of the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup here today.

India came back from 0-2 down to win the shootout 3-2, with Mumtaz Khan scoring the winning goal in sudden death.

Hundal scored in the 11th, 16th and 41st minutes, while Amandeep found the target in the 30th minute in the Pool C match. Dohyun Lim (38th) and Minkwon Kim (45th) were the goal scorers for South Korea.

India, who had lost to France in the bronze medal match in the last edition in 2021 in Bhubaneswar, made a strong start with Hundal scoring off a penalty corner.

The Indians continued their domination by pumping in two goals in the second quarter through Hundal and Amandeep — both field goals — as they were 3-0 up at the half time.

South Korea pulled one back though Dohyun midway in the third quarter but India replied soon with Hundal completing his hat-trick with another field goal.

With a 4-1 lead in the match, the Indians appeared to have slowed down a bit. The Koreans pressed for goals and they were able to reduce the margin with Minkwon finding the target.

“Feeling amazing because it is a great start for me and the team. Hopefully, I can keep performing in the coming matches,” Hundal, who was named the Player of the Match, said.

Two-time champions India next play against Spain on Thursday. Spain got their tournament underway with a convincing 7-0 win over Canada.

“All the teams are good so we cannot take any opponent lightly. We will try to give our 100 per cent and try to play with positive vibes and positive thoughts,” Hundal said.

Defending champions Argentina eked out a 1-0 win against Australia, with Ignacio Nardolillo breaking the deadlock in the 58th minute.

Six-time champions and last edition’s finalists Germany beat South Africa 5-3.

France, bronze medallists in 2021, claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory over Egypt.

Hosts Malaysia started the tournament with an emphatic 7-1 win over Chile, the lowest-ranked side in the competition. — Agencies

Women’s team beats NZ in penalty shootout

Santiago (Chile): India beat New Zealand in the shootout sudden death in a 9th to 16th classification match of the Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup here today. In the allotted 60 minutes, Ropni Kumari (8th minute), Jyoti Chhatri (17th) and Sunelita Toppo (53rd) scored for India, while Isabella Story (11th), Madeline Harris (14th) and Riana Pho (49th) netted goals for New Zealand. In the shootout, India won 3-2. Sakshi Rana and Preeti were able to convert their chances for India, while Mumtaz Khan scored in sudden death. New Zealand’s Hannah Cotter and Riana Pho converted their first two shots in the shootout, after which the team missed four in a row. On Thursday, India play the winner of the game between South Korea and South Africa in a 9th to 12th classification match.

