Junior World Weightlifting Championships: T Madhavan misses out on medal

PTI

New Delhi, May 4

The Indian duo of T Madhavan and Muna Nayak finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the men’s 61kg category at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Heraklion, Greece.

The 18-year-old Madhavan aggregated 263kg (118kg in snatch + 145kg in clean & jerk) to finish fourth, missing the podium by 5kg on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Nayak lifted 258kg (113kg + 145kg) to end sixth. He failed to lift 150kg in his final clean and jerk attempt. Had the Odisha lifter succeeded, he would have won the silver medal in the section.

The gold medal went to the USA’s Hampton Morris for a total effort of 276kg (116kg + 160kg). He smashed the clean and jerk junior men’s world record when he lifted 160kg in his third attempt. The previous record stood at 159kg, held by North Korea’s Kim Chung Guk.

Turkey’s Kaan Kahriman lifted 269kg (126kg + 143kg) to win the silver and Colombia’s Daniel Stiven won the bronze with a lift of 267kg (121kg + 146kg).

In the women’s section, Shrabani Das finished seventh with an aggregate of 181kg (78kg + 103kg) in the 55kg division.