Jupiter Marathon Thane 2026 sees over 5,000 participants unite for cancer awareness and community health

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Jupiter Marathon Thane 2026, organised by Jupiter Hospital, concluded successfully on January 4, with over 5,000 participants from Thane, Mumbai, and neighbouring areas coming together in a powerful show of solidarity against cancer.

Held under the theme "Let's Outrun Cancer", the marathon transformed awareness into action, encouraging citizens to prioritise early detection and preventive healthcare, as per a release.

One of the most moving moments of the event was the symbolic walk by children with cerebral palsy, covering 200-400 metres, which reflected resilience, inclusion, and hope. Cancer survivors participated in a 1-kilometre dedicated walk, together reinforcing the message that courage takes many forms and every life deserves dignity, visibility, and support.

The marathon was flagged off at 5:30 am from VR Ground near Singhania School Ground, Thane, drawing participation from schools, corporates, fitness groups, senior citizens, running clubs, and healthcare professionals. Medical teams from Jupiter Hospital were present throughout the event, offering on-ground support and educating participants about cancer symptoms, screenings, and lifestyle-related risk factors.

Speaking at the event, Ajay P Thakker, Chairman and Managing Director of Jupiter Hospitals, said, "Cancer outcomes improve dramatically when detected early. Through the Jupiter Marathon, our aim is to take awareness beyond conversations and inspire people to take timely action through screenings and informed choices."

Doctors highlighted that urban regions like Thane and Mumbai are witnessing a steady rise in lifestyle-driven cancers, with breast cancer being the most common among women and head and neck cancers among men. Delayed diagnosis due to fear, stigma, and misinformation continues to remain a challenge--something the marathon sought to address by encouraging openness and preventive health checks.

Participants were educated on early warning signs such as unexplained weight loss, persistent cough, lumps, abnormal bleeding, non-healing sores, and changes in bowel habits, reinforcing the message that vigilance and early consultation can save lives.

The marathon also reaffirmed Jupiter Hospital's commitment to community health programmes that extend beyond hospital walls, using sport and collective participation as a platform to inspire long-term behavioural change.

Winners of the Jupiter Marathon Thane 2026:

21 KM Category

Female: Amarita Patel - ₹50,000

Male: Raj Tiwari - ₹50,000

10 KM Category

Female: Namrata Patil - ₹12,500

Male: Kripa Shankar - ₹12,500

5 KM Category

Female: Gayatri Shinde - ₹7,500

Male: Omkar Kumbhar - ₹7,500

As thousands crossed the finish line, the message resonated strongly: every step taken was a step toward awareness, prevention, and hope. Thane truly lived the spirit of the marathon--outrunning cancer through awareness, inclusion, and action. (ANI)

