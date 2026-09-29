New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Former India captain and current Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) President Kapil Dev on Tuesday backed the Indian golf contingent ahead of the Asian Games 2026, saying the players should believe in themselves as they prepared to tee off at the continental event.

Speaking to ANI, Kapil said golf had been growing in India and hoped the country's golfers would replicate their strong showing from the previous edition.

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"I think golf is growing in our country, and it's not easy, but I keep my fingers crossed. Last time we’ve done extremely well. I hope this year also our boys and girls will do well. I presume, keep my fingers crossed," the PGTI President said.

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Asked about Aditi Ashok's experience and her previous Asian Games medal, Kapil said having competed at the highest level gives a player an advantage. Aditi won silver in the women's individual golf event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, becoming the first Indian woman golfer to secure an Asian Games medal.

Her achievement also marked India's seventh golf medal in the Games' history and its first in the women's category, with the previous six medals having been won by men.

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"Otherwise also, I think once you played at that level, then there is always a chance you know what to do, how to do. And I personally feel, yes, big advantage," the former Indian captain said.

The former cricketer also had a simple message for the Indian contingent ahead of their campaign. "Just believe in yourself. That's the most important thing. And if it's your day, nobody can stop you. But just believe. Believe is very, very important."

On the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship, Kapil said he was happy that the event had been opened and hoped it would benefit golfers. The inaugural Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship 2026 is scheduled to be held from October 7 to October 10

"First of all, I think the office has done it. I still remember them saying it should be President Invitational rather than Kapil Dev Invitational. Yes, I think sometimes the office has its own ways to handle the situation. But now it's already open, I'm very happy, I'm very thrilled. I hope the golfers get benefit out of that," he said.

The Indian golfers will look to build on that history when they compete in the 2026 Games in Japan, with Dev backing the contingent to produce another strong performance.

The men's and women's events will feature both individual and team competitions, giving the six-member Indian contingent multiple opportunities to challenge for medals.

India will field a six-member golf contingent at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with the competition scheduled from September 30 to October 3 at the Kasugai Country Club East Course. The men's team comprises Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar, while Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs will represent India in the women's team. (ANI)

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