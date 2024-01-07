Just bowl fast: Jhulan’s mantra for Sadhu’s rise

PTI

Navi Mumbai, January 6

India pacer Titas Sadhu said the legendary Jhulan Goswami has been a big part of her life and her advice to concentrate on “just bowling fast” is a principle that the 19-year-old follows every day.

Titas joined Goswami in recording one of the most successful spells for any Indian bowler in T20Is against Australia here on Friday, returning 4-0-17-4 to set up a commanding nine-wicket win in their first T20I.

Titas’ spell was the first time an Indian bowler had taken four or more wickets since Goswami’s 3.5-1-11-5 against Australia at Visakhapatnam in March 2012.

“I can tell you one thing. That was the first conversation I had with Jhulan di and she told me ‘stop thinking about everything else, just bowl fast’. ‘Because if you’re a fast bowler, you have to bowl fast’, and I think that has been the key,” Titas said.

Titas said Goswami has been a constant presence in her life. “Jhulan di has been a big part of my life because I first saw her when I was 13 and then she has been a constant presence,” she said. “Right now, she is in Delhi with the Bengal team, which I’m supposed to probably join after this is done. Working with her is a great opportunity (which) not a lot of people have because you get that experience. And how many players have played like more than 100 matches for India and for 20 years? I’m not even 20 years old!” Titas expressed.

