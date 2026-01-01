"Just enjoying doing the job": Daryl Mitchell after New Zealand win in second ODI

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 15 (ANI): After scoring a match-winning unbeaten century in the second ODI against India, New Zealand ace batter Daryl Mitchell opened up about doing a job for his team and how he enjoyed batting with Will Young against spinners.

Advertisement

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Mitchell talked about adapting to different situations and how they played attacking cricket against Kuldeep Yadav.

Advertisement

"It is really nice to win. We haven't won here for a couple of years. Nice to get a win. [On his form against India] I am just enjoying doing the job for the country. Anytime I play for them is great. [On Will Young] Young is a class player, I love batting with him, we also have fun batting together. He enjoyed playing the spinners and using all his options. Nice to get a big win. [On attacking Kuldeep] I think he is one of the best bowlers in the world, can turn it both ways. It was about adapting to different situations. He was going to be a massive bowler and it was about finding different options against him. It is my job that when you get in, you take it to the end," Mitchell said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell felt proud of his team after a clinical run chase. He added that it was a typical Kiwi performance and they were ready to chase anything.

"It is a complete performance from us and proud of the team. We were very happy at the halfway point. We bowled very well. It was a typical Kiwi performance with the ball. We were ready to chase anything, really. They bowled really well, and the way the guys adapted and soaked up the pressure was great. Daryl and Young then took the game away from India. [On attacking Kuldeep] The batters read the conditions really well. We pride ourselves on being adaptable and taking the game head-on. [On the debutant] He bowled really well. Never easy to make your debut in India. He bowled the tough overs," Bracewell said.

Advertisement

Coming to the match, India posted a competitive 284/7 on the board in 50 overs after being asked to bat first. Captain Shubman Gill scored 56 runs off 53 deliveries, including nine fours and one six. Rohit Sharma made 24 off 38 balls, with the help of four boundaries.

Virat Kohli scored 23 runs off 29 deliveries, including two fours. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul slammed his eighth ODI century. Rahul remained unbeaten at 112 runs off 92 balls, along with 11 fours and one six.

With the ball, Kyle Jamieson (1/70), Zakary Foulkes (1/67), Kristian Clarke (3/56), Jayden Lennox (1/42) and captain Michael Bracewell (1/34) were among the wicket takers for New Zealand.

While chasing a target of 285 runs, Will Young played a fantastic knock of 87 runs off 98 deliveries, including seven fours. Young stitched a brilliant 162-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell, who played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 131 runs off 117 balls, with the help of 11 fours and two sixes as New Zealand chased down their highest successful ODI run chase (285) in India.

The visitors won by seven wickets and levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1. For India, Harshit Rana (1/52), Prasidh Krishna (1/49) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/82) were among the wicket-takers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)