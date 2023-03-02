Just had an off day: Rathour

Indore, March 1

The Indian batters’ struggles against spin were exposed today but batting coach Vikram Rathour defended his players by saying it was just a bad day in office.

“It is a challenging wicket for sure. It did a lot more on the first day than what we expected,” Rathour said. “May be because of the moisture, the ball turned sharply in the morning. We could have made more runs for sure but I don’t think anyone played poor or rash cricket. We just had an off day as a batting unit,” he added.

When asked about the risk of playing on turning pitches, Rathour said: “Of course you can get out as a batting unit at times but we do prefer to play on turning tracks. That is our strength. To be fair this is a one-off wicket.”

With the ball spinning sharply from the morning session and often keeping low, the pitch drew widespread criticism. However, Rathour defended the curators. “To be fair to the curators, they hardly got any time to prepare the wicket. They had a Ranji Trophy season here and the venue was selected pretty late,” said the former India opener.

The match was moved here only last month following concerns about the newly-laid outfield in the original venue in Dharamsala.

Australia took a 47-run lead, with Usman Khawaja playing a gritty 60 off 147 balls. Rathour felt that the wicket might have eased as the day progressed. “It felt like that (wicket eased out). I won’t be able to comment on that. The guys playing in the middle can tell you better. It felt like it had gone slower later in the day. It wasn’t turning as sharply as it was in the morning,” he said.

However, Khawaja said he does not expect the pitch to get any better. “It was spinning in the morning, spinning this afternoon, I think it’s a pretty spin-friendly wicket out there,” Khawaja said. “I guess we’ll know tomorrow. It’s always hard to tell (on) Day 1. If I’m going to be honest, it felt pretty tough out there the whole time I was out there. I don’t expect it to get any better, if I can put it that way,” the opener added. — Agencies