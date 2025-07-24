DT
Home / Sports / "Just Rishabh being Rishabh": Pant's grit wins hearts as he returns to bat in Manchester Test

"Just Rishabh being Rishabh": Pant's grit wins hearts as he returns to bat in Manchester Test

ANI
Updated At : 07:05 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
Manchester [UK], July 24 (ANI): The India wicket-keeper batter, who had to walk off injured on Day 1 after taking a painful blow from a Chris Woakes toe-crusher, stunned everyone as he limped back onto the field on Thursday to bat on Day 2 of the Manchester Test.

As he walked out after the dismissal of Shardul Thakur for 41, the Manchester crowd rose to their feet and erupted in a massive cheer.

The classy reception was given by the Old Trafford crowd, which was posted by the official X handle of England Cricket.

https://x.com/englandcricket/status/1948347388256546995

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, never one to shy away from recognising fighting spirit, posted on X,

"Rishabh Pant you fighter."

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/1948345127321178398

His elder brother Yusuf Pathan echoed the sentiment, posting, "Team India suffered a setback on Day 1 after Pant was forced to leave the field when a toe-crushing yorker from England pacer Chris Woakes struck him on the right foot. The left-hander was in visible pain and could not continue batting, raising concerns over his participation in the rest of the match."

https://x.com/iamyusufpathan/status/1948346367769731146?t=hsEh9qUJh5BMzkNpGvioaQ&s=19

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta recalled another iconic moment of courage in Indian cricket history to put Pant's act in perspective.

"I had seen Anil Kumble come out to bowl with a broken jaw in Antigua and didn't think I would see anything like that again. But this Rishabh Pant act of courage is right up there. Just Rishabh being Rishabh."

https://x.com/DeepDasgupta7/status/1948357843394212124?t=w_HllTJ5NrgcR7fWIB_Unw&s=19

Even Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, who saw Pant lead his franchise with heart in the Indian Premier League (IPL), joined in to applaud the southpaw's grit.

"Not just talent. This is character. Salute."

https://x.com/DrSanjivGoenka/status/1948349984807506378?t=X71DpKC0dEeWit8_SuYkjg&s=19

The BCCI has confirmed that Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets for the remainder of the Manchester Test after suffering a toe injury, but he will be available to bat if required.

Team India suffered a setback on Day 1 after Pant was forced to leave the field when a toe-crushing yorker from England pacer Chris Woakes struck him on the right foot. The left-hander was in visible pain and could not continue batting, raising concerns over his participation in the rest of the match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

