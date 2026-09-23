"Just the beginning": Mairaj Khan hails India women’s skeet team’s historic Asian Games bronze

By Vipul Kashyap

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 23 (ANI): Indian skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmad Khan hailed the historic bronze medal won by the women’s skeet team at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, saying the achievement has created a strong platform for future competitions.

Advertisement

The Indian women’s skeet team of Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan secured bronze in the team event on Wednesday, marking India’s first-ever medal in the category at the Asian Games.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI after winning bronze in the men’s skeet team event, Mairaj said the achievement was only the beginning for the women’s team and expressed confidence about future success.

"I think this is just the beginning. For upcoming competitions, World Championships, and World Cups, the Indian women's skeet team has set a great platform. Moving forward, we have to win Olympic medals this time," Mairaj told ANI.

Advertisement

The Indian men's skeet team of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill won the bronze medal in the team event. The Indian trio finished third in the men's skeet team event with a total score of 346 points. India was tied with Kazakhstan for third place but secured the bronze medal after prevailing in the shoot-off.

Reflecting on India’s shooting performance at the Games on Wednesday, where the team secured medals but also missed out in some events, Mairaj said every podium finish holds importance.

"Look, a medal is always a medal. And whatever medal it may be—bronze, silver, or gold—winning is what matters. A podium finish is always very fruitful for the country," he said.

Mairaj also backed Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker after she finished fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol individual final on Wednesday.

"Look, Manu Bhaker is a champion, and this is a competition—ups and downs happen. She is an athlete; it’s not necessary that she will win a gold medal every single time. Sometimes things fluctuate. So I think Manu has another chance; she has another event lined up. I think she will do better in that and win the gold for us," Mairaj said.

The Indian shooting contingent continued its strong run at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with the men’s and women’s skeet teams adding two bronze medals to the country’s tally. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)