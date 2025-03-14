New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): West Indies Masters fast bowler Tino Best reflected on his most cherished moments from the ongoing IML season. Best highlighted the joy of witnessing legends perform. He said it was a memorable moment to see vintage Sachin Tendulkar's cover drive, Jacques Kallis's backfoot punch, and Shane Watson scoring a hundred.

Tino Best has played in only two matches for the West Indies Masters in IML 2025 so far and has picked up two wickets. He has not made any notable performance yet in the IML for the West Indies Master.

"Just to see vintage Sachin Tendulkar's cover drive. Seeing Makhaya Ntini swing it back in, getting people out. Watching Jacques Kallis punch the ball off the back foot. Seeing Shane Watson score hundreds. It has been memorable, fantastic. It shows the old boys still have a little bit of fire left in their belly." Tino Best to IML.

Speaking about the passionate Indian cricket fans, Best admired their enthusiasm and knowledge of the game. He said the Indian crowd has been fantastic, and the interactions have also been good. He also talked about the young cricketers still coming to him and asked how he still bowls so fast.

"It's been incredible. The crowds have been fantastic. The interaction as well. It's always humbling because India, as we know, is the showcase or the showpiece of world cricket. As a kid growing up, I remember it was England and county cricket. But as I got older in my international career, it became India. I think the crowds have really embraced the game, and they always have in India. So, it is always an amazing experience to see the passion still alive for the older generation of cricketers. I am nearly 44 years old now, and little youngsters still come up to me and ask about how fast I am still bowling. So, it is always great to still inspire the younger generation," he added

West Indies Masters will play Sri Lanka Masters in the second semi-final on Friday, March 14, in Raipur. The winner will face India Masters in the final on Sunday, March 16. (ANI)

