Justin Greaves scripts history with five consecutive wicket maidens during WI vs PAK 1st Test

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 28 (ANI): West Indies' Justin Greaves scripted history on Monday by becoming the first bowler in Test cricket, since comprehensive records became available, to register five consecutive wicket maidens.

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Greaves achieved the feat during a match-changing spell either side of lunch on the third day of the first ICC World Test Championship Test against Pakistan in Trinidad, where he tore through the visitors' batting line-up, according to the ICC.

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The spell also marked Greaves' maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He surpassed the previous record of four successive wicket maidens, registered by former England fast bowler Stuart Broad against South Africa in Johannesburg in January 2016.

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Greaves said he kept his approach simple during the spell, following the advice of West Indies captain Roston Chase to bowl consistently in the right areas and trust the process.

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"When I came on captain Roston Chase just said 'continue to be disciplined in what you are doing' and to see if I can get some wickets for the team," Greaves said, as quoted by ICC.

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The ball nipped around and I got some reward. Anytime I get the ball in hand the team looks to me to be that solid player for them (and) try to dig us out of situations. To get five wickets for the first time in Test cricket, I'm really happy, but there's still a lot of work to do in the game," he added.

Pakistan appeared to be in a strong position to build a sizeable first-innings lead after reaching 244/3, with Shan Masood having completed his century. However, Greaves dismissed the former Pakistan captain to trigger a dramatic collapse.

The West Indies all-rounder then removed Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman and Mohammad Rizwan in successive overs without conceding a run, leaving Pakistan struggling at 267/8 at lunch in reply to the hosts' first-innings total of 311.

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Greaves continued his impressive spell after the break, having Mohammad Abbas caught behind in his opening over to complete five consecutive wicket maidens. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 282 following a superb display of seam bowling from the experienced right-armer.

However, Pakistan hit back before the close of play, reducing the West Indies to 126/7 and limiting their overall lead to 155. Shamar Joseph, unbeaten on 22, and Kemar Roach, on five, will resume batting on the fourth day. (ANI)

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