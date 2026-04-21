Juventus strengthen top-four push with win against Bologna

Juventus tightened their grip on a top-four finish with a composed 2-0 win over Bologna at the Allianz Stadium, delivering a performance built on early control and defensive assurance.

The hosts made an immediate impact, taking the lead inside two minutes. Jonathan David found space in the box and guided a header past the goalkeeper, capping a sharp attacking move and setting the tone for the evening.

Juventus continued to dominate possession and territory in the first half, creating further chances while limiting Bologna to long-range efforts, including one that struck the crossbar.

The game was effectively settled early in the second half. Kephren Thuram, introduced after the break, made his presence count by rising at the back post to head home and double Juventus’ advantage. From that point, the hosts managed the contest comfortably.

Bologna struggled to build sustained pressure and were largely contained by a disciplined Juventus backline. Their best opportunity came later in the second half when a close-range effort struck the post, but it did little to alter the overall pattern of the game.

The result marks another step forward for Juventus in the closing weeks of the season. Once under pressure in the race for Champions League qualification, they now appear to have momentum on their side, with a more balanced and controlled approach emerging at a crucial stage of the campaign.