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Home / Sports / Jyothi Yarraji, Anushka Yadav book Asian Games 2026 spots

Jyothi Yarraji, Anushka Yadav book Asian Games 2026 spots

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 24 (ANI): Athlete Jyothi Yarraji made an unforgettable comeback after 383 days away from the track that saw her win Gold and run under-13s again at the Inter State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

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She completed her run in 13.14 seconds in the opening heats of the women's 100m hurdles, booking her spot for the Asian Games to be held this year from September 19 to October 4.

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Mohammed Afsal also met the qualifying mark for the Asian Games in the men's 800m event at the Inter State Athletics Championships, clocking 1:47.69 minutes.

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Coming to the hammer throw action, Anushka Yadav booked the Asian Games spot in a memorable way, breaking the national record with a throw of 67.02 m.

Dev Meena also cleared a fine 5.46 m in men's pole vault, rewriting the national record and booking his Asian Games spot.

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The Championships is taking place from June 24 to 28 in Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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