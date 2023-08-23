Jyothi Yarraji falls at first hurdle

Budapest, August 22
National record hurdler Jyothi Yarraji failed to qualify for the semifinals of the 100 metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships as she finished seventh in her heat in yet another disappointing day for India here today.
The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked 13.05 seconds, well below her national record of 12.78s, to finish seventh in Heat 4 and 29th overall.
The first four finishers in each of the five heats and the four other fastest athletes (24 in total) qualified for the semifinals.
Krishan Kumar also failed to make it to the men's 800m semifinals after finishing seventh in his heat with a time of 1 minute and 50.36 seconds. He has a personal best of 1:45.88.
