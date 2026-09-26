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Home / Sports / Jyothi Yarraji pulls out of 100m hurdles after feeling pain during warm-up

Jyothi Yarraji pulls out of 100m hurdles after feeling pain during warm-up

Yarraji made a comeback this year after she underwent surgery in July 2025 to repair an Anterior Cruciate Ligament tear in her right knee

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:38 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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File photo of 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji.
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Last edition’s silver medal winner 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji on Saturday pulled out of the first round heat race here after “feeling pain” during warm-up, a top official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said.

Yarraji was earlier named in the 75-member Indian athletics team after getting fitness clearance at the last minute. She was carrying a minor stress on her knee.

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“She felt pain after full warm-up,” the official told PTI.

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“Jyothi was fit and trained fully throughout the preparatory camp. During her warm-up for the women’s 100m hurdles today, she felt discomfort, and the coaching team decided to withdraw her from the race as a precaution. Her long-term fitness comes first,” Athletics Federation of India (AFI) issued a statement on its ‘X’ handle.

Yarraji made a comeback this year after she underwent surgery in July 2025 to repair an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear in her right knee.

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