Jyothi Yarraji pulls out of 100m hurdles after feeling pain during warm-up
Yarraji made a comeback this year after she underwent surgery in July 2025 to repair an Anterior Cruciate Ligament tear in her right knee
Last edition’s silver medal winner 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji on Saturday pulled out of the first round heat race here after “feeling pain” during warm-up, a top official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said.
Yarraji was earlier named in the 75-member Indian athletics team after getting fitness clearance at the last minute. She was carrying a minor stress on her knee.
“She felt pain after full warm-up,” the official told PTI.
“Jyothi was fit and trained fully throughout the preparatory camp. During her warm-up for the women’s 100m hurdles today, she felt discomfort, and the coaching team decided to withdraw her from the race as a precaution. Her long-term fitness comes first,” Athletics Federation of India (AFI) issued a statement on its ‘X’ handle.
Yarraji made a comeback this year after she underwent surgery in July 2025 to repair an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear in her right knee.