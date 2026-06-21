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Home / Sports / Jyoti (48kg) strikes gold against World Cup Brazil champion; India finishes with one gold, three silver at World Boxing Cup China

Jyoti (48kg) strikes gold against World Cup Brazil champion; India finishes with one gold, three silver at World Boxing Cup China

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ANI
Updated At : 08:23 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Guiyang [China], June 21 (ANI): Jyoti delivered a standout performance to clinch India's lone gold medal at the World Boxing Cup 2 in China, defeating Uzbekistan's Farzona Fozilova, the reigning World Boxing Cup Brazil gold medallist with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision in the 48kg final.

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Jyoti's emphatic victory against a top-tier opponent capped off an impressive campaign and highlighted her growing stature on the international stage, according to a press release.

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India added three silver medals through strong final appearances. Minakshi (51 kg), the World No. 1 in 48 kg, competing in a higher weight category, settled for silver after going down 0-5 against China's Wu Yu in the final.

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Prachi (57kg) also finished with a silver medal, losing 0-5 to Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova in her title bout, following an otherwise impressive run in the tournament.

In the men's category, Deepak (70kg) secured a silver medal after a 0-5 loss to Kazakhstan's Ablaikhan Zhussupov in the final.

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Earlier, India had already confirmed two bronze medals through Jugnoo (85kg) and Nikhil (55kg), taking the country's overall tally to six medals (1 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze).

India's performance across categories once again underlined its depth and consistency on the global boxing stage, with multiple finalists and podium finishes reflecting a strong showing at the World Boxing Cup circuit. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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