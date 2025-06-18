DT
PT
Home / Sports / Jyotiraditya Scindia meets John Abraham and CEO Northeast United FC

Jyotiraditya Scindia meets John Abraham and CEO Northeast United FC

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Jun 18, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, met Bollywood actor and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) owner John Abraham and the club's CEO, Mandar Tamhane.

Taking to his official X handle on Wednesday, Scindia expressed his admiration for John's unwavering commitment to Indian football and youth development. He also shared a photo of himself receiving a NEUFC jersey from Abraham and Tamhane.

"A pleasure to meet @TheJohnAbraham along with @MandarTamhane1, CEO of Northeast United FC.

Always a delight connecting with someone who also shares a deep passion for sports and a drive to scout, shape & support young talent, especially in the Northeast, which is rapidly emerging as India's sporting powerhouse," Scindia posted.

He further lauded Abraham's dream of seeing a global football icon like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo emerge from Indian soil, calling the actor's passion for the sport "truly inspiring."

"John's indomitable zeal for football and his dream of seeing a Messi or Ronaldo rise from our soil is truly inspiring. Wishing him and the team great success in taking Indian football to new heights."

https://x.com/JM_Scindia/status/1935269155478900992

The minister concluded his message with best wishes for the NEUFC team in their journey to take Indian football to greater heights.

Northeast, a region that has consistently produced top-tier talent across various disciplines.

NorthEast United FC on Monday announced that promising midfielder Bekey Oram has signed a contract extension, committing his future to the Highlanders until the end of the 2028 season, the Indian Super League (ISL) said in a statement.

Since joining the club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, Bekey has made 18 appearances across the Indian Super League (ISL), Super Cup, and Durand Cup. A versatile performer, he has showcased his ability to operate in both midfield and defence with composure and tactical intelligence.

Bekey played a pivotal role in NorthEast United FC's triumph in the 40th Sikkim Governor's Gold Cup and gained valuable game time in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) as part of his continued development. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

