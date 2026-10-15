Kabaddi Champions League announces Season 2 player retentions; Devank Dalal, Ashu Malik among key names

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has announced player retentions across five franchises for Season 2, with prominent kabaddi players Devank Dalal and Ashu Malik among the headline names.

Dalal has been retained by Bhiwani Bulls, while Malik will continue with ShubhGrow Hisar Heroes. The list also features Akshit Dhull for Karnal Kings, Narender Kandola for Panipat Panthers and Rahul Setpal for Gurugram Gurus, said a release.

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The announcement marks a step forward in the franchises’ preparations for the upcoming season, with teams strengthening their squads ahead of the competition.

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KCL Chairman Balwan Singh said the retentions were an important part of the league’s preparations for its second season.

“Player retentions are a crucial part of building competitive and well-balanced teams for Season 2. The continued association of players such as Devank Dalal and Ashu Malik reflects the confidence placed in these athletes by their respective franchises. Our vision is to establish the Kabaddi Champions League as a strong platform for talent development, regional representation and the overall growth of kabaddi in India. We are working towards making the upcoming season more competitive and engaging for players, franchises and fans,” Singh said.

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Dalal, who will represent Bhiwani Bulls, said his retention had motivated him to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

“Being retained by Bhiwani Bulls for Season 2 of the Kabaddi Champions League is a great motivation for me. I am looking forward to the upcoming season and am determined to give my best on the mat. KCL is an important platform for players to compete at a high level, and I hope to contribute to the team’s success through hard work, consistency and strong performances. I am excited to be part of this journey and look forward to the support of kabaddi fans throughout the season,” Dalal said.

Malik also expressed his enthusiasm about continuing with ShubhGrow Hisar Heroes.

“I am happy to continue my association with ShubhGrow Hisar Heroes for Season 2 of the Kabaddi Champions League. I look forward to giving my best for the team and contributing to its success. I am excited about the upcoming season and hope to deliver strong performances for the franchise and its supporters,” Malik said.

Franchise-wise Player Retentions

* Karnal Kings: Akshit Dhull, Harsh Vedpal

* Bhiwani Bulls: Devank Dalal, Sourav Sanjay

* ShubhGrow Hisar Heroes: Ashu Malik

* Panipat Panthers: Narender Kandola, Vishal Narwal

* Gurugram Gurus: Rahul Setpal, Mandeep Kumar, Sahil Jagveer

The retentions form part of the franchises’ squad-building process ahead of KCL Season 2. The league aims to provide competitive opportunities to kabaddi players, promote regional sporting talent and support the continued development of the sport in India. (ANI)

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