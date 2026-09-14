Kabaddi Champions League announces season 2 with two new franchises

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has officially announced its second season, promising a bigger, better and more competitive edition of the franchise-based kabaddi league.

Building on the success of its inaugural season, KCL has added two new franchises — Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights. Their inclusion further strengthens the league’s franchise ecosystem while creating an expanded platform for players and emerging kabaddi talent, according to a KCL press release.

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The addition of the two franchises marks another significant milestone in KCL’s journey as the league continues to develop a strong and sustainable franchise-based structure around kabaddi.

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Speaking about the addition of the two new franchises, KCL Chairman Balwan Singh said the expansion will further strengthen the league’s ecosystem and create greater opportunities for players.

“The addition of Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights strengthens the KCL ecosystem. It is a positive step for the league and for the development of kabaddi talent. With more franchises coming into the league, we are creating more opportunities for players to compete at a high level and showcase their ability,” Balwan Singh said.

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He also highlighted the impact of KCL’s franchise ecosystem on player development, pointing out that 9 out of 12 players were from the KCL league.

“The biggest validation of our ecosystem is the players who have progressed through it. Nine out of the 12 players were from this league, which shows the quality of talent being developed through the KCL franchise system,” he added.

With the addition of Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights, the Kabaddi Champions League has now grown into a 10-team franchise family.

The expansion brings fresh energy, new rivalries and new fan bases to the competition while giving more players an opportunity to compete on a bigger platform, the release said.

The two new franchises will join the existing KCL teams in the battle for the coveted championship, making Season 2 more competitive and exciting for both players and fans.

KCL Season 2 aims to build on the foundation created during its inaugural edition and take the league to the next level, with a continued focus on talent development, competitive kabaddi and strengthening the franchise ecosystem, the release said. (ANI)

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