Kabaddi Champions League auction atmosphere soars with sporting and fitness stars

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) brought a wave of excitement and energy as personalities from the worlds of professional kabaddi, para-sports and fitness gathered for a press conference, followed by the league's highly anticipated player auction, according to a release.

Advertisement

The event, which was a blend of celebration, inspiration, and spirited conversation, set the stage for an unforgettable inaugural season.

Advertisement

The event opened with voices that represent the diverse heart of Indian sport and fitness. Brand ambassadors and kabaddi legends Mohit Chhillar and Rajesh Narwal then took the stand, energising the room with their belief in the League and its impact on the sport.

Advertisement

Mohit Chhillar spoke with experience to inspire the next-gen players: "Every young kabaddi player I've met wants a chance to prove themselves on a big stage. KCL is giving that chance to them by providing a platform where their dedication will meet their passion, and where the future of kabaddi will continue to strengthen."

Rajesh Narwal reflected on what kabaddi as a sport stands for and said: "Kabaddi has always been more than a game for me, it's about showing courage, connection and collective pride. After years of playing, I now see that pride reflected in every person present here. Kabaddi Champions League isn't just here to build teams, it's here to build stories for generations to come."

Advertisement

Adding his voice next was para javelin thrower Navdeep Singh Sheoran, brought his own perspective on dreams and determination. "Sport teaches you that limits are meant to be challenged, not accepted. Seeing so much talent and passion here tonight reminds me that every athlete deserves a stage to shine and Kabaddi Champions League is all about making dreams turn into reality for such raw talent." he shared, his presence underscoring the inclusive spirit of the event.

Along with the sporting stars, Fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria spoke about kabaddi's appeal beyond the mat with how the sport is a perfect blend to stay fit. "Kabaddi shows what the human body and mind can do when they work together. It's raw, intense, and helps you find a solid strength from within when everyone works together. Kabaddi Champions League is bringing that spirit to a new high, and I'm honoured to be here for it," he said.

With the atmosphere amping up with motivation, inspiration and immense passion the stage is ready for the most awaited moment - the auction. Where every bid defines the winning team of the inaugural season of KCL. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)