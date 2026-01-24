DT
PT
Home / Sports / Kabaddi Champions League: High voltage double-header to open season

Kabaddi Champions League: High voltage double-header to open season

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:31 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
Rai (Haryana) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is set for a grand opening with an exciting Day 1 double-header on January 25, as two high-intensity matches light up the mat at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, marking the official start of the league.

The action begins at 7:00 PM with the inaugural match between Sonipat Stars and Gurugram Gurus. The historic opener brings together two strong Haryana teams eager to make the first statement of the season. Sonipat Stars will look to rely on their disciplined structure and tactical execution, while Gurugram Gurus are expected to counter with aggression, athletic raids, and an attacking mindset. With history on the line, the opening clash promises energy, emotion, and high-intensity kabaddi, as per a KCL press release.

Expressing confidence ahead of the opener, Sonipat Stars' top player, Ayan Lochab, said, "Playing the inaugural match is a proud moment for us. We have the home advantage and are keen to bring a blockbuster opening match for the fans. The team is well-prepared, and we are focused on setting the right tone for our KCL journey."

Gurugram Gurus' leading player, Neeraj Narwal, shared the excitement, stating, "This is a big stage and the perfect opportunity to make a statement. We are ready to play fearless kabaddi and give the fans an exciting start with the first-ever match of Kabaddi Champions League."

The excitement continues at 8:00 PM as Rohtak Royals take on Karnal Kings in the second match of the day. Rohtak Royals are known for their composure and organised defensive play, aiming to control key moments in the contest. Karnal Kings, on the other hand, bring confidence and attacking flair, with quick raids and sharp counterplay expected to keep the pressure on throughout the match.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the contest, Vijay Malik, Rohtak Royals' key player said, "Our focus is on staying composed and executing our plans. The opening match is important, and we want to start the season on a positive note."

Sunil Malik, Karnal Kings player, added, "This is the moment that we have been waiting for. The team has dreamt of this moment, and we are ready to make it a reality. We believe in our attacking strength and solid defence and are ready to compete with full intensity from the first whistle."

With league points at stake and momentum crucial in the early stages, both fixtures are expected to deliver competitive, fast-paced action. Day 1 not only marks the beginning of KCL's journey but also sets the tone for the thrilling matches to follow. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

