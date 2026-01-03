Kabaddi Champions League set to ignite Kabaddi fever on January 25 with its debut

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The countdown to a new chapter in Indian kabaddi has officially begun as the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) announced that its much-awaited inaugural season will kick off on January 25. Set to run until February 7, the league promises to bring the energy, grit, and raw passion of kabaddi to fans across the country during prime time, as per a release.

The inaugural season will bring action-packed kabaddi and the spirit of Haryana for its fan to experience. For many young players who have grown up watching kabaddi, this announcement means hope, a chance to be seen, to be heard, and to belong on a bigger stage.

With matches scheduled daily, kabaddi will become a shared evening ritual once again with families gathering around screens, neighbourhoods buzzing with discussion, and young athletes watching closely, imagining themselves stepping onto the mat one day.

KCL has been built with the spirit of the people and the sport at its core.

As January 25 draws closer, the Kabaddi Champions League is not just preparing for its first match. Its building continued excitement among players, fans, and stakeholders alike. The Kabaddi Champions League is not just announcing a date; it is inaugurating the beginning of a kabaddi movement. (ANI)

