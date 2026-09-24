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Home / Sports / Kabaddi Champions League trials to be held on September 27 in Rohtak

Kabaddi Champions League trials to be held on September 27 in Rohtak

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ANI
Updated At : 10:22 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is set to conduct its player trials on September 27 at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak, providing aspiring kabaddi players an opportunity to showcase their talent and earn a place in the upcoming season of the league. Registrations are currently open for players interested in participating in the trials, according to a press release.

The trials will be conducted free of cost, ensuring that aspiring players get an opportunity to compete without any registration fee. Players shortlisted through the trials will become eligible for the KCL player auction, where franchises will select their squads for the upcoming season.

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The Kabaddi Champions League continues to focus on providing a competitive platform for emerging kabaddi talent and creating opportunities for players to progress in the sport. The upcoming trials in Rohtak are expected to witness participation from aspiring kabaddi players across the region.

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Last season, the league featured a player purse of ₹4 crore, reflecting its investment in building competitive teams and providing opportunities to players. The player purse for the upcoming season is yet to be announced and may be revised.

KCL Brand Ambassador and former India kabaddi player Rajesh Narwal expressed his excitement about the upcoming trials and said he was looking forward to an encouraging response from players across the region. His association with the league aims to encourage aspiring kabaddi players to participate and pursue opportunities through the competition.

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With the Rohtak trials scheduled at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, the league aims to reach a wider pool of talent and identify players who can compete at the professional level. The selected players will move forward in the player selection process and have an opportunity to be picked by franchises during the auction.

The Kabaddi Champions League is continuing its efforts to expand its platform for emerging kabaddi talent and strengthen the competitive structure of the sport by providing aspiring players with a pathway to professional kabaddi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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