Home / Sports / Kabaddi Champions League Trophy continues its journey across Haryana with stops in Hisar, Bhiwani

Kabaddi Champions League Trophy continues its journey across Haryana with stops in Hisar, Bhiwani

ANI
Updated At : 12:15 PM Jan 21, 2026 IST
Hisar (Haryana) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Trophy Tour continued its journey through Haryana with visits to Hisar on January 19 and Bhiwani on January 20, further strengthening the league's effort to connect with regions that have played an important role in shaping the sport and gain more popularity for the local teams.

In Hisar, the arrival of the KCL trophy drew local fans, aspiring players and members of the sporting community, many of whom came to witness the trophy up close. The moment served as a reminder of the city's long-standing association with kabaddi, a sport nurtured through school competitions, local tournaments, and community participation over the years.

The tour then moved to Bhiwani, as per a KCL press release, where the trophy was received with equal interest and warmth. Known for its strong sporting ethos, the city's response reflected a deep appreciation for kabaddi's values of discipline, teamwork and resilience. Young athletes and fans engaged with the tour, sharing conversations around the game and its growing professional landscape.

The KCL Trophy Tour has been designed to take the league beyond stadiums and into the heart of communities, acknowledging the grassroots foundation on which kabaddi continues to thrive. It is also a way to connect the fans with their local teams and lift up the joint spirit for the sport through the league.

As the journey continues, the KCL trophy will next travel to Rohtak, carrying forward the spirit of the tour and extending its outreach across Haryana.

The Trophy Tour forms part of the build-up to the Kabaddi Champions League, scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 7 in Sonipat, where teams from across the league will compete in a series of high-intensity matches, celebrating the sport in a setting shaped by both tradition and competition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

