DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Kabaddi Champions League Trophy visits Rohtak, Gurugram

Kabaddi Champions League Trophy visits Rohtak, Gurugram

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:20 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Trophy Tour continued its statewide journey with stops in Rohtak on January 21 and Gurugram on January 22, as the league stepped closer to its inaugural season by engaging directly with fans and communities that have been central to the growth of kabaddi in Haryana, according to a release.

Advertisement

In Rohtak, the arrival of the KCL trophy highlighted the city's strong connection with competitive kabaddi and its role in nurturing players who have gone on to represent teams at higher levels. Fans, young athletes and members of the local sporting ecosystem gathered to witness the trophy up close, reinforcing the sense of pride and anticipation around the league's upcoming matches.

Advertisement

The tour then moved to the city hub of Gurugram, where the trophy's visit underlined KCL's effort to expand kabaddi's reach to newer and more diverse audiences. As a city that blends tradition with a modern sporting outlook, Gurugram reflected the league's vision of taking kabaddi beyond familiar boundaries while staying rooted in its core values. The response from fans showcased growing interest in KCL and its teams ahead of the league's first season.

Advertisement

The KCL Trophy Tour is a key initiative in the league's build-up, designed to connect supporters with their local teams and strengthen the emotional bond between fans and the Kabaddi Champions League.

As the jo

Advertisement

The Trophy Tour leads into the Kabaddi Champions League, scheduled to be held from Januarurney continues, the KCL trophy will next travel to Faridabad before heading to its final location in Sonipat, further extending the tour's outreach across the state and finally reaching the stadium waiting for it to be lifted up by the first-ever KCL winners.y 25 to February 7 in Sonipat, where KCL teams will compete in high-intensity encounters, marking the beginning of a new chapter for professional kabaddi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts