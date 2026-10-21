Kagiso Rabada becomes 4th South African to reach 200 Test wickets on home soil

Gqeberha [South Africa], October 21 (ANI): South African pacer Kagiso Rabada joined an elite list of South African legends, becoming the only fourth Proteas bowler to reach 200 Test wickets on home soil.

Rabada, who made a return to competitive cricket for the first time since the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, took wickets of Nic Maddison and Mitchell Starc, ending with figures of 2/33 in 12 overs.

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In 38 Tests at home, Rabada has taken 200 wickets at an average of 20.06, with 10 five-wicket hauls and four ten-wicket hauls to his name, with best bowling figures of 7/112 at the time of writing. He has joined Dale Steyn (261 scalps), Makhaya Ntini (249) and Shaun Pollock in an elite list of bowlers.

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Overall in 74 Tests, he has taken 342 wickets at an average of 22.01, including 17 five-wicket hauls and four ten-wicket hauls, with best figures of 7/112. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests for the Proteas.

Coming to the match, the Proteas staged a remarkable fightback and have enforced a follow-on after the Aussies were skittled out for just 99 in their first innings. Steven Smith (28 in 88 balls, with two fours) was the only batter to touch 20-run mark as Marco Jansen (5/33), Rabada (2/33) and Wiaan Mulder (2/13) demolished Aussie batting.

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Earlier, in their first innings, Proteas had sunk to 110/6 at one point on day three, with barely any action taking place on the first two days due to rain. However, skipper Temba Bavuma (179 in 334 balls, with 18 fours and a six) dug deep, putting a 132-run stand with Marco Jansen (85 in 100 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) and then a 183-run stand with Simon Harmer (82 in 157 balls, with 10 fours and a six), taking Proteas to 425/9 declared, a score barely believable at one point when Scott Boland (5/81) was ripping apart the Proteas batting.

The three-match series is currently in the hands of Australia by 1-0, and Proteas have a fine chance to make it one-all with a day left in the Test match. (ANI)

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