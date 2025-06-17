DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / "Kahaani Mein Twist Hai, aur usmein...": Shikhar Dhawan's cryptic post

"Kahaani Mein Twist Hai, aur usmein...": Shikhar Dhawan's cryptic post

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI): Indian cricket stars Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal have once again sent their fans into a frenzy with their latest Instagram post. The duo, known for their off-field bromance and entertaining antics, shared a fun picture together.

Advertisement

Dhawan posted on his Instagram, " Kahaani mein twist hai... aur usmein @yuzi_chahal23 bhi hai! Wait for it."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLAEj_MNAmp/

Advertisement

As soon as the post hit Dhawan's Instagram feed, fans and followers were quick to flood the comments section with guesses about what might be coming up next.

Whether it's a fresh collaboration, an exciting campaign, or perhaps another one of their hilarious reels, the suspense is definitely keeping everyone hooked.

Advertisement

With both Dhawan and Chahal's reputation for serving up light-hearted and fun content, expectations are high.

Also, Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa are all set to participate in the Super60 USA Legends tournament.

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, who were part of India's ODI World Cup-winning team in 2011, Robin Uthappa, who featured in the Indian side that lifted the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, and Shikhar Dhawan, who played a massive role in Men in Blue's Champions Trophy triumph in 2013, expressed delight in being part of this highly anticipated competition.

On the league, Shikhar Dhawan said, "Joining the Super60 USA Legends Tournament is a fantastic opportunity to engage with fans in a growing cricket community. With international stars and a fresh, engaging format, this event has the potential to bring cricket into the mainstream in the US, paving the way for future generations."

T10 is an exciting and fast-paced format of cricket that gives a fresh twist to the traditional game. The format produces more thrilling and entertaining matches for the spectators.

The tournament will be played between August 5 to August 16. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts