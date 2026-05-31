Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 31 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif hailed the bowling attack of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after they continued their impressive showing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in the final against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, crediting their adaptability and calling them "skillful".

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Defending champions RCB restricted GT to a modest total of 155/8 in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2 wickets), Rasikh Salam Dar (3 wickets) and Josh Hazlewood (2 wickets) being the standout performers.

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In a post on X, Mohammed Kaif praised RCB's experienced bowling attack for quickly adapting to the conditions, noting that they abandoned their initial plan when there was no swing on offer and switched to hard-length deliveries, a move that helped them take wickets. He described such adaptability as an indicator of highly skilled bowlers.

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"RCB's experienced bowling attack shows how quickly they adapt to conditions. No swing in the air, they change plans after 2 overs. Soon they start hitting hard lengths to get wickets. Only the most skillful pros can do this," Kaif said.

Notably, RCB's bowling has been one of the biggest reasons for their impressive 2026 IPL season so far. While Bhuvneshwar has taken 28 wickets in the tournament, Rasikh Salam Dar has claimed 19 wickets. Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood has also taken 15 wickets in the IPL 2026 season.

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In the final against GT, Rasikh Salam Dar claimed figures of 3/27 in 4 overs, Bhuvneshwar registered 2/29 in 4 overs, and Josh Hazlewood's figures read 2/37 in 4 overs, while Krunal Pandya also claimed a wicket, as GT ended their innings on 155/8 in 20 overs. (ANI)

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