DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Kajal, Neelam win silver as two Indian women make history at World Championships

Kajal, Neelam win silver as two Indian women make history at World Championships

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:42 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Astana [Kazakhstan], October 28 (ANI): Indian wrestlers Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi concluded their historic run at the World Championships on Wednesday, returning with two silver medals after their respective final bouts, according to a press release from the Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI).

In the 76kg title clash, 18-year-old Kajal went up against Ukraine’s Anastasiya Alpyeyeva. Making her senior World Championships debut after securing two U20 world titles, Kajal put up a fierce fight but lost the closely contested bout 6-8 to finish with a silver medal.

Advertisement

Taking the mat in the 50kg final, 26-year-old Neelam faced a formidable challenge against Japan’s four-time world champion Yui Susaki. She lost by fall after trailing 0-5.

Advertisement

The podium finishes marked a new milestone for Indian wrestling, as it was the first time two Indian women competed in the finals at the same edition of the World Championships. Their medals add to the breakthrough made by Anshu Malik, who became the first Indian woman to reach a World Championships final in 2021.

Kajal had earlier shown tremendous resilience in her path to the final, notably recovering from a 1-7 deficit to defeat Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy 10-7 in the semifinals.

Advertisement

Neelam similarly displayed great composure throughout the tournament, securing her final berth with a comfortable 7-3 win over Kazakhstan’s Zeinep Bayanova.

Elsewhere, Rajnita’s campaign in the 65kg category came to an end in the repechage round. She went down 2-6 to Japan’s Nana Ikehata, missing out on the opportunity to progress to the bronze medal match.

Tomorrow will see the concluding matches for women's wrestling, with the final two weight classes, 55kg and 59kg, remaining. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts