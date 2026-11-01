Kaká inducted into AC Milan Hall of Fame in front of passionate San Siro fans

Milan [Italy], November 1 (ANI): AC Milan and Brazil legend Kaká was inducted into the AC Milan Hall of Fame in front of a packed San Siro crowd on Saturday ahead of the derby clash between AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Kaká represented AC Milan in two spells from 2003 to 2009 and then from 2013 to 2014, and was one of the most decorated stars of the club, having won Serie A, UEFA Champions League and a prestigious Ballon d'Or award in his first stint with the club.

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The legendary Brazillian's first goal against Inter came in October 2003, leading the club to a 3-2 win.

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Ahead of the match in a letter to the fans, Kaká said as quoted by Goal.com, "Dear Milan fans, the derby match will remain etched in my memory, and scoring my first goal during it was truly a unique feeling. Some magical moments are unforgettable, and some kinds of love never end." He added: "Forza Milan!".

As Kaká received the award, he was moved to tears after witnessing the love from the home crowd.

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Coming to the match, AC Milan continued their unbeaten run over arch-rivals Inter Milan with a 3-1 win in their derby match in the ongoing Serie A 2026-27 on Saturday.

With this victory, the Ruben Amorim-managed side is unbeaten in the last eight 'Derby di Milano' across all competitions, having won six and drawn two.

AC Milan raced to a two-goal lead within the first 10 minutes, with USA's Christian Pulisic striking in the fourth minute, followed by a 10th-minute strike from Adrien Rabiot. Both strikes received assists from Diego Moreira.

In the 22nd minute, Alessandro Bastoni got an assist from Manuel Akanji, delivering a header into the net and giving Inter Milan fans a breather.

In the 43rd minute, Moreira finally got the third goal after two assists, taking the scoreline to 3-1.

During the second half, Inter Milan was restricted to low-quality chances and made 19 shots in total. Mike Maignan delivered some fine saves, and the Blue side of Milan struggled to get back into the match, leaving the scoreline undisturbed. (ANI)

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